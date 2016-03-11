Loading…
Logo for the brand MPX Melting Point Extracts

MPX Melting Point Extracts

Madman OG Sauce Cartridges .5g

HybridTHC 19%CBD

All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.

36 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
