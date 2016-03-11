MPX Melting Point Extracts
Madman OG Sauce Cartridges .5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Madman OG effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
