About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
About this strain
Yoda OG, also known as "Yoda," is an indica marijuana strain and a descendant of the legendary OG Kush. Yoda OG induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Yoda OG's sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.
Yoda OG effects
Reported by real people like you
239 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.