Sativa Dominant Hybrid



GENETICS: DANCE HALL, JUANITA LA LAGRIMOSA



FLAVORS: FLORAL, SPICY, SWEET



Dance World is a sativa dominant hybrid (75% sativa/25% indica) strain created through a cross of the classic Dance Hall X Juanita La Lagrimosa strains. This extremely rare bud is a favorite for its upbeat effects that leave users on their feet with the urge to get up and get moving. The high starts with an uplifting effect that gives the user a sense of creative energy as well as a slight sense of focus and motivation. As this happiness builds, your mind will slowly fall into a slight introspection that can leave you distant at times, but still social and talkative when the occasion calls for it. This will eventually be accompanied by a relaxed state that ebbs through your mind and body, leaving you completely at ease in a blissful state of tranquility. Dance World is a favorite for those suffering from conditions such as inflammation, chronic stress or anxiety, chronic pain, mild to moderate cases of depression, and muscle spasms or tremors. Dance World buds have long and lumpy dark green pepper-shaped nugs with sparse orange hairs and a fine frosty coating of tiny crystal trichomes and sweet sticky resin. This bud has an aroma of sweet fruity pine with a hint of earthiness that is released as the nugs are broken apart and smoked. The taste is of sweet floral earth with a hint of spiciness upon exhale that intensifies as you continue to smoke.