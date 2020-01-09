About this product
GENETICS: DANCE HALL, JUANITA LA LAGRIMOSA
FLAVORS: FLORAL, SPICY, SWEET
Dance World is a sativa dominant hybrid (75% sativa/25% indica) strain created through a cross of the classic Dance Hall X Juanita La Lagrimosa strains. This extremely rare bud is a favorite for its upbeat effects that leave users on their feet with the urge to get up and get moving. The high starts with an uplifting effect that gives the user a sense of creative energy as well as a slight sense of focus and motivation. As this happiness builds, your mind will slowly fall into a slight introspection that can leave you distant at times, but still social and talkative when the occasion calls for it. This will eventually be accompanied by a relaxed state that ebbs through your mind and body, leaving you completely at ease in a blissful state of tranquility. Dance World is a favorite for those suffering from conditions such as inflammation, chronic stress or anxiety, chronic pain, mild to moderate cases of depression, and muscle spasms or tremors. Dance World buds have long and lumpy dark green pepper-shaped nugs with sparse orange hairs and a fine frosty coating of tiny crystal trichomes and sweet sticky resin. This bud has an aroma of sweet fruity pine with a hint of earthiness that is released as the nugs are broken apart and smoked. The taste is of sweet floral earth with a hint of spiciness upon exhale that intensifies as you continue to smoke.
About this strain
Dance World is a high-CBD sativa strain bred by Royal Queen Seeds in Spain. A cross between Dancehall and Juanita La Lagrimosa, Dance World’s heritage stems primarily from Afghani and Mexican genetics. From its Dancehall parent, Dance World inherits active, uplifting effects that motivate productivity and a positive mindset. Earthy and spicy flavors dominate the palate, but subtle fruity notes bring Dance World sweet undertones. While Dance World shows its sativa genetics in its energetic effects, Dance World plants are more indica in stature and flower after just 8 weeks.
Dance World effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with