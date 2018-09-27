ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dancehall

Dancehall, a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid, was bred by Reggae Seeds by combining Juanita La Lagrimosa (a Mexican-Afghani-Spanish hybrid) with Kalijah (Blue Heaven crossed with a Mexican-Afghani hybrid). Named after a style of Reggae played in times of celebration, Dancehall will lift your spirits to a happier place where creativity and social bonding thrive. As its flowers mature, vibrant shades of green, blue, purple, and red twist underneath its crystal trichomes while aromas both sweet and spicy dance from cracked buds. 

Effects

Happy 56%
Relaxed 54%
Uplifted 47%
Focused 36%
Creative 34%
Pain 45%
Depression 39%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 32%
Inflammation 28%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 8%
Headache 4%

Lineage

Dancehall
Dance World
Royal Highness
child

Good reads

Show all

Which Terpenes Are Found in High-CBD Cannabis Strains?
Which Terpenes Are Found in High-CBD Cannabis Strains?
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Strains
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Strains
The Top Trending CBD Cannabis Strains of 2018
The Top Trending CBD Cannabis Strains of 2018

