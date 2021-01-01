G.1000 by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is a hearty and heavy strain with relaxing and playful effects. It was named for a close cannabis industry colleague of Mr. Mack, and emits a delicious aroma of baked goods and fruity preserves. This strain was created by crossing the powerful and popular White Cookies with Mr. Mack’s own Bloo’s Kloos. G.1000 creates extraordinary resinous flowers that stick to your grinder, your fingers, and your bones with a chill, but pleasant buzz.