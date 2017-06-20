ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Cookies
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of White Cookies

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.4 98 reviews

White Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 98 reviews

White Cookies
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

White Cookies by Crop King Seeds is the hybrid cross of old school White Widow and new school Girl Scout Cookies. With potency and acclaim on either side of this cross, White Cookies utilizes the sweet, uplifting euphoria of the old school and masterfully blends it with new school OG elements that relax the body, creating a strain that is effective at curbing pain and enhancing mood. Enjoy White Cookies with a side of cookies as this strain can stimulate appetite, as well as soothe chronic pain and help mitigate stress.   

Effects

Show all

65 people reported 473 effects
Relaxed 73%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 33%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 33%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 21%
Pain 21%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

98

write a review

Find White Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Cookies nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
White Widow
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
White Cookies
Strain child
G.1000
child

Products with White Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Cookies nearby.

Most popular in