Mr. Moxey's

Balance 1:1 Mints (100mg CBD/100mg THC)

Whether it’s walking the high wire with aplomb, or juggling the thrills and foibles of a topsy turvy world with poise, one can always use a little help returning to center. Mr. Moxey’s Balance Artisan Mints lend a steady hand with an elegant blend of peppermint, holy basil, and lemon verbena to bring equilibrium to any occasion

Naturally gluten-free and vegan.

100mg CBD & 100mg THC | 20 mints | 5mg CBD & 5mg THC per mint
