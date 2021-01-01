About this product

Whether it’s walking the high wire with aplomb, or juggling the thrills and foibles of a topsy turvy world with poise, one can always use a little help returning to center. Mr. Moxey’s Balance Artisan Mints lend a steady hand with an elegant blend of peppermint, holy basil, and lemon verbena to bring equilibrium to any occasion.

Naturally gluten-free and vegan



50mg CBD & 50mg THC | 10 mints | 5mg CBD & 5mg THC per mint