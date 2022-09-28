A synergistic blend of 14 herbs and natural and essential oils is combined with CBD rich hemp to give powerful moisturizing + healing support to dry, cracked or itchy skin. Each batch is tested to be tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) free and this salve has no psychoactive effect.



All-natural

Handcrafted

150mg CBD from broad spectrum organic hemp oil

Gluten-free, Non-GMO & Vegan friendly

1 oz on-the-go tin