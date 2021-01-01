About this product

Heading out on the town to trip the light fandango? Preparing for a jaunty stroll down the promenade? Put a little vim in your vigor as you sally forth with a stimulating blend of peppermint, rosemary, and green tea. Mr. Moxey’s Energize Artisan Mints are the perfect complement to any occasion where you desire a pep in your step.



Naturally gluten-free and vegan



50mg THC | 10 mints | 5mg THC per mint