Mr. Moxey's

Energize Mints (50mg THC)

Heading out on the town to trip the light fandango? Preparing for a jaunty stroll down the promenade? Put a little vim in your vigor as you sally forth with a stimulating blend of peppermint, rosemary, and green tea. Mr. Moxey’s Energize Artisan Mints are the perfect complement to any occasion where you desire a pep in your step.

Naturally gluten-free and vegan

50mg THC | 10 mints | 5mg THC per mint
