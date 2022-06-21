About this product
For those who have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep, our Dream CBD-infused mints blend herbs that attend to both in a synergistic way. Formulated to soothe even the busiest of minds and help the day drift away, sending you off to the land of nod. Microdosed to suit your needs.
5mg CBD per mint, 60 mints, 300mg CBD total.
Herbal Allies: Valerian Root, Passion Flower, Lavender
Infused with broad spectrum organic hemp extract
Gluten-free & vegan
This product contains no THC
5mg CBD per mint, 60 mints, 300mg CBD total.
Herbal Allies: Valerian Root, Passion Flower, Lavender
Infused with broad spectrum organic hemp extract
Gluten-free & vegan
This product contains no THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mr. Moxey's
Mr. Moxey’s artisan, small batch herbal mints complement each occasion for those who have made the choice to live well.