About this product
These restorative peppermints combine CBD, Echinacea and Indian Gooseberry to help soothe and centre mind + body.
*300mg CBD | 60 mints | 5mg CBD per mint
*Herbal Allies: Echinacea Root & Indian Gooseberry
*Full spectrum organic hemp CBD extract
*Naturally gluten-free & vegan
*Available Worldwide
About this brand
Mr. Moxey's
Delectable, portable, and discreet. Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind and body. Each artisan mint is formulated with complimentary herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience. Good day to you.
Naturally gluten-free and vegan.
Made with full spectrum cultivar specific CO2.
