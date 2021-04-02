The Giving Mint: Limited Edition 2:1 Holiday Mints (100mg CBD/50mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
Product rating:
About this product
Help Mr. Moxey's spread the joy!
The Giving Mint pledges $1 of each tin to support Cannabis for Black Lives, an initiative that leads the cannabis industry in financial support for organizations that exist to repair the disproportionate damage incurred by the black community from prohibition era policy and enforcement.
Naturally gluten-free & vegan.
100mg CBD & 50mg THC
20 mints | 5mg CBD & 2.5mg THC per mint
The Giving Mint pledges $1 of each tin to support Cannabis for Black Lives, an initiative that leads the cannabis industry in financial support for organizations that exist to repair the disproportionate damage incurred by the black community from prohibition era policy and enforcement.
Naturally gluten-free & vegan.
100mg CBD & 50mg THC
20 mints | 5mg CBD & 2.5mg THC per mint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mr. Moxey's
Mr. Moxey’s artisan, small batch herbal mints complement each occasion for those who have made the choice to live well.