About this product
These are Trying Times. Have a go at our Trial Size Energize Peppermints! Each pouch contains two mints, handcrafted in small batches with a unique botanical blend of rosemary and green tea.
Naturally gluten-free and vegan.
10mg THC | 2 mints | 5mg THC per mint
About this brand
Mr. Moxey's
Mr. Moxey’s artisan, small batch herbal mints complement each occasion for those who have made the choice to live well.