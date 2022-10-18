About this product
Our classic MÜV one-hitter is essential for all flower lovers. The sleek and discreet design of this glass piece is ideal for patients who seek quick, yet powerful, relief. Perfect for patients on-the-go, this one-hitter will prove to deliver reliable and consistent doses no matter the setting!
About this brand
MÜV Florida
MÜV Cannabis-infused Products were born of years of exploration, cultivation and expertise.
The cannabis plant holds untold potential and, for that reason, research and development are at the heart of MÜV Products. Led by plant scientists, our constant dedication to the continual innovation of our cannabis products has led to an expansive range of consumption options. Smoke-free forms include topicals and our patented encapsulated products for transdermal use, while smokable includes the cannabis community's favorite way to medicate - flower. Each strain cultivated for Florida's patients has been rigorously phenohunted to ensure an effective and enjoyable alternative medicine, whether smoked, dabbed or vaped.
If you’re looking for medical cannabis solutions from not only cannabis enthusiasts, but explorers and experts, look no further. From our cultivation in Apollo Beach, to MÜV Dispensaries across Florida, to our Patient Care Team, and now, as a member of the Verano family, MÜV is your resource for all things cannabis.
