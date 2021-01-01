Loading…
Logo for the brand My Best Bud

My Best Bud

My Best Bud 4:1 Ratio Pet Tincture 30ml

About this product

300 mg total Cannabinoids / per bottle
240 mg CBD & 60 mg THC / per 30 mL
8 mg CBD & 2 mg THC / per 1 mL

SUGGESTED USES
✔ Epilepsy / Seizures
✔ Pain Relief & Anti-Cancer Effects
✔ Inflammatory Bowel Disease
✔ Neuro-protective Effects
✔ Inflammation & Joint Mobility
