About this product
150 mg total Cannabinoids / per bottle
120 mg CBD & 30 mg THC / per 15 mL
8 mg CBD & 2 mg THC / per 1 mL
SUGGESTED USES
✔ Epilepsy / Seizures
✔ Pain Relief & Anti-Cancer Effects
✔ Inflammatory Bowel Disease
✔ Neuro-protective Effects
✔ Inflammation & Joint Mobility
✔ Anxiety, Restlessness & Behavioral Issues
✔ Gastro-Intestinal (GI) health
About this brand
My Best Bud
Our all natural, chemical free products provide simple and effective natural healing to reduce pet discomfort—because pets are family and deserve the best. My Best Bud is available in 3 ratios so you can find which ratio is right for your pet's needs! Find your pet's right ratio by scanning the QR code on the box or going to www.mybestbudca.com/rightratio
State License(s)
CDPH-10001892