About this product
Each serving of this easy to use oral spray tincture will sublingually deliver 30.9mg of 99% pure hemp derived Isolated Cannabidiol (CBD) enhanced with D-Limonene terpene, which not only provides additional anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, it also provides this easy to use oral spray with its natural citrus taste. No added sweeteners or flavors, grown with organic practices in the U.S. using a supercritical CO2 extraction method and 3rd party lab tested. 1000 mg per bottle (1oz./30ml.)
About this brand
We are excited to offer you a line of products made from whole plant, hemp derived, full spectrum, 99% pure CBD oil. We are a small, independent, women owned company, passionate and committed to educate people about CBD use. Our tinctures are free of sweeteners and flavors. We use a true full spectrum CBD oil, not a blend with Isolate. A supercritical Co2 extraction method and nano sizing, ensures a superior high quality CBD oil which is immediately bioavailable within your body capable of crossing the blood brain barrier. Only 1% organic hemp seed oil, 99% phytocannabidiol (CBD oil) and D-Limonene Terpenes. This is a whole plant in the bottle!