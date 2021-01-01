About this product

Hemp-derived, full spectrum CBD, a fast absorbing cream, with soothing menthol crystal peppermint oil and Capsicum Oleoresin, the active ingredient in chili peppers, known for its potential to calm joint or muscle pain. Can be applied directly to affected areas, however, NOT intended for use on open wounds. This is a FULL SPECTRUM cream, not blended with isolate and fillers to have a creamy consistency. It is thick and intended to relieve pain. Please use a small amount as needed and wash hands after use.