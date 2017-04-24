MYCHRON Extracts
Melon Gum
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
~MINDFUL~
Splash into a mouthwatering melon mélange and sink into the mellow of sweet honeydew, watermelon, and cantaloupe, with lingering traces of white grape and kiwi. Acknowledge the gifts of the present through a light, soft, and gentle buzz that calmly centers and aligns with receptive awareness, acceptance, and openness to thoughtful communication.
Melon Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
