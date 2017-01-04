ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lavender
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Lavender

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.1 741 reviews

Lavender

aka Lavender Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 66 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 741 reviews

Lavender
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. This strain, sometimes referred to as Lavender Kush, has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.

Effects

Show all

559 people reported 4150 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 42%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 38%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 33%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

741

more reviews
write a review

Find Lavender nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lavender nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More limoneneLeafly flower for Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Mendo Breath
Mendo Breath
More hungryLeafly flower for Platinum Bubba Kush
Platinum Bubba Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Death Star
Death Star
More relaxingLeafly flower for Chemo
Chemo
More relaxing
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Lavender
User uploaded image of Lavender
User uploaded image of Lavender
User uploaded image of Lavender
User uploaded image of Lavender
User uploaded image of Lavender
User uploaded image of Lavender
more photos

Found in

Preview for Sleepy cannabis strains
Sleepy cannabis strains
Preview for Cannabis strains for getting cozy
Cannabis strains for getting cozy
Preview for Cannabis strains for nausea
Cannabis strains for nausea

Lineage

First strain parent
South Asian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Lavender
First strain child
Lazy Train
child
Second strain child
Oregon Bus Pass
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Lavender

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lavender nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for Growing Lavender Cannabis
Tips for Growing Lavender Cannabis
Cool Animal Glass Pipes for Cannabis and Animal Enthusiasts
Cool Animal Glass Pipes for Cannabis and Animal Enthusiasts
Soundwaves: Pairing Cannabis With Binaural Beats
Soundwaves: Pairing Cannabis With Binaural Beats
Tips for Growing Lavender Cannabis
Tips for Growing Lavender Cannabis

Most popular in