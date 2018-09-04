About this product
Ganja Gold has been making these powerful pre-rolls for years! They are very strong and a great value since they have wax, bud, keif and hash all in one thick pre-roll. Enjoy the slow burn!
About this strain
Loud Lemonade by Loud Seeds is a vigorous plant for growers looking to add the scent of lemon to their gardens. It is a cross of a Lemon Skunk mother and a ⅞ Sour father, and naturally reeks of tart lemons and pumped gas. This uplifting strain has a large stature and a generous yield, so plan accordingly. Loud Seed has since retired this strain, but from what we can tell, there are still seeds floating around, blessing gardens with voluminous aromas.
