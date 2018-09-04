About this product
MHC pre-rolls are king sized are over 1.5 grams each. Lemonade is a energizing and uplifting strain. It has a lemony citrus taste and sweet aroma. Ideal to use in social enviroments or when you have alot of things to do during the day. Great for depression, for pain relief and low energy days.
About this strain
Loud Lemonade by Loud Seeds is a vigorous plant for growers looking to add the scent of lemon to their gardens. It is a cross of a Lemon Skunk mother and a ⅞ Sour father, and naturally reeks of tart lemons and pumped gas. This uplifting strain has a large stature and a generous yield, so plan accordingly. Loud Seed has since retired this strain, but from what we can tell, there are still seeds floating around, blessing gardens with voluminous aromas.
