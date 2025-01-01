THC: 34%



TERPENES: 2.8%



INSIDE: Papaya Punch x Papaya Bomb



TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Spicy



FEELING: Uplifting, Euphoric, Inspiring



FARM: Redtail Ranch



PLACE GROWN: 3 Creeks, Humboldt, CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Papaya Punch Flower grown in Humboldt and Papaya Bomb hash cultivated by Redtail Ranch.



Papaya Punch is a potent Indica-domimant hybrid strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch serves a calming high, and a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. Sweet, fruity, and delicious to smoke.



Papaya Punch dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart) and Linalool (spicy, waxy, citrus and floral).



Cultivated in Southern Humboldt.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Papaya Bomb is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain made from crossing Papaya with THC Bomb. With aromatic notes of ripe fruit and pine balanced with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.



This terp-heavy strain clocks in terpenoids, with particularly elevated levels of limonene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.



Cultivated by Redtail Farms in the 3 Creeks area of California, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. RedTail Farms’ premium flowers are sun-grown in mixed light to full-term and packed with natural terpenes that produce a deliciously fruity taste.

