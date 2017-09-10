Banana OG x GMO Live Rosin All-In-One Vape 0.5 gram

by NASHA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

THC: 77%
TERPENES: 6.60%
LINEAGE: Banana OG X Sunset Sherbert
TASTE: Tropical Creamsicle, Herbal, Spicy
FEELING: Euphoric, Inspiring
FARM: Alpenglow
PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure

Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.

Bred by Biovortex, Banana OG x GMO is a cross of Banana OG and GMO. It has a decadent spicy and tropical flavor providing inspiration and euphoric high.

About this strain

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

