About this product

Sun-grown at Full Cup farmstead, an organic, craft cannabis farm in Humboldt county.



Jah goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of purple jasmine and goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain.



Red:

It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.