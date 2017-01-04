Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

VENOM OG

by Native Seed®
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

BREEDER: HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY

50/50 HYBRID

SCENT: Very gassy with earthy, pine, and diesel notes.

EFFECTS: Full body relaxation with sensory elevation, complimenting lazy activities.

SUGGESTED MEDICAL USE: Great to calm stress, treat pain, insomnia, headaches, and appetite loss.

About this strain

Picture of Venom OG
Venom OG

Venom OG, also known as "Venom" and "Venom OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.

Venom OG effects

Reported by real people like you
210 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Native Seed®
Native Seed®
Shop products
Wife and husband founded, we wanted to create cannabis products we felt comfortable consuming. Our mission has always been to provide truly nutritious, delicious, consistent, and safe cannabis products for consumers while educating people on the benefits of healing foods and medicinal plants.

Focused on wellness, healthy cannabis-infused edibles, solventless concentrates, & boutique flowers, Native Seed creates artisan cannabis products made with the highest quality ingredients for the mind, body, + soul.

CANNABIS + BODY + WELLNESS
Your body relies on what you provide it. When you give your body wholesome, earth-given foods it generates the energy you need to be well and healthy. Cannabis offers many medicinal properties that enable us to live purely, just as nature intended. Mother Earth provides us with essentials including these healing plants, and plants rely on nature's natural cycle to live healthy, just as we do. When humans disrupt that cycle by contaminating crops with harmful chemicals, that transfers to the human body after consumption and in turn, does the opposite of the intention behind that nourishment.

We choose to keep the plant in its natural state and provide it with earth-given foods to thrive, just as we do. There are never any harmful chemicals in the cannabis products we offer because we believe that is unsafe for consumption by anyone or anything. We believe in the power of nutrient dense plants and the interaction between cannabis and healthy foods for optimum healing benefits.

We are passionate about health and wellness and that is our intention behind starting this company. We are committed to serving you the most quality cannabis California offers, guaranteed.