About this product
50/50 HYBRID
SCENT: Very gassy with earthy, pine, and diesel notes.
EFFECTS: Full body relaxation with sensory elevation, complimenting lazy activities.
SUGGESTED MEDICAL USE: Great to calm stress, treat pain, insomnia, headaches, and appetite loss.
About this strain
Venom OG, also known as "Venom" and "Venom OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.
About this brand
Focused on wellness, healthy cannabis-infused edibles, solventless concentrates, & boutique flowers, Native Seed creates artisan cannabis products made with the highest quality ingredients for the mind, body, + soul.
CANNABIS + BODY + WELLNESS
Your body relies on what you provide it. When you give your body wholesome, earth-given foods it generates the energy you need to be well and healthy. Cannabis offers many medicinal properties that enable us to live purely, just as nature intended. Mother Earth provides us with essentials including these healing plants, and plants rely on nature's natural cycle to live healthy, just as we do. When humans disrupt that cycle by contaminating crops with harmful chemicals, that transfers to the human body after consumption and in turn, does the opposite of the intention behind that nourishment.
We choose to keep the plant in its natural state and provide it with earth-given foods to thrive, just as we do. There are never any harmful chemicals in the cannabis products we offer because we believe that is unsafe for consumption by anyone or anything. We believe in the power of nutrient dense plants and the interaction between cannabis and healthy foods for optimum healing benefits.
We are passionate about health and wellness and that is our intention behind starting this company. We are committed to serving you the most quality cannabis California offers, guaranteed.