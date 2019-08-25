About this strain
Crossing the fuel-flavored Chemdog with Mass Super Skunk, Giesel is a strain with a wonderful bag appeal, flavor, and high. Buds give off gassy, sweet candy, and skunk aromas while tasting of citrus and fuel. The high produces both cerebral and physical effects that may wind you down into a relaxed state, perfect for a quiet evening to catch up on some much-needed rest.
Giesel effects
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
