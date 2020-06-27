About this strain
Bred by Divine Genetics, Giesel Cookies crosses Giesel and GSC, producing chunky, dense lime green and purple nugs. Giesel Cookies increases the yields of GSC while taking on a delicious flavor profile of diesel, chem, and funk thanks to the Giesel genetics. The high may be soaring and smooth, taking consumes into a long-lasting state of dreamy bliss.
Giesel Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
