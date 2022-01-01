Nature's Hemp Oil for Pets - Full Spectrum CBD Oil - 500 mg (L / XL) - Natural Flavor - 1oz Tincture
by Overcome LLC
About this product
Scientifically Formulated For All Your Four Legged Friend's Needs. Each 1 oz Bottle Contains 100% Organically Sourced Kentucky Proud Hemp Oil And 500 mg of Hemp Derived CBD. All of Our Products Are Third-Party Lab Tested For Impurities & Concentration, So You Can Rest Assured Your Pet Is Only Receiving The Best.
Supports
- A Healthy Immunological Response
- Hip, Joint & Muscular Discomfort
- Managing Behavioral Issues Due To Stress
- A Healthy Coat & Digestive System
- Overall Cognitive Health
Additional Health Benefits
- Perfect Omega 3 & Omega 6 Ratio To Support A Healthy Heart
- Most Balanced Natural Source Of Essential Fatty Acids
- High In Magnesium & Other Micronutrients
- Contains Rare Fatty Acids Like GLA, EPA & DHA, That May Support Cardiovascular, Joint & Metabolic Health
Product Spec.
- Organically Sourced Hemp
- Vegan
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
- Pet Safe
About this brand
Overcome LLC
At Overcome, we strive to provide only the highest quality of hemp derived CBD products. Strategically positioned in the heart of the Bluegrass Region, our hemp is grown in some of the world's finest soils.
We only use 100% premium, organically sourced Kentucky Proud hemp, for both our hemp extract cannabinoid blend and our cold-pressed hemp seed carrier oil.Our products quality is guaranteed, not only in our sourcing, but through our rigorous in-house and third party laboratory testing.
We understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle, that's why our products are optimized for you and your pet's health, containing a natural blend of cannabinoids, robust terpenes, flavonoids, Omega 3 - 6, and vital micronutrients.
For more information visit: www.overcomeveryday.com
