Nature's Heritage
In Trees We Trust
9
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Vaping
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
12 products
Candy
Betty's Eddie's Assorted Chews 100mg 5-pack
by Nature's Heritage
THC 101.65%
CBD 3.35%
Starting at
$25.00
Tinctures & Sublingual
Healer Perfect Balance Tincture 300mg
by Nature's Heritage
THC 150%
CBD 150%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Pain Relief Tincture 100mg
by Nature's Heritage
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
THC Peach Mango Fruit Chews 250mg 5-pack
by Nature's Heritage
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Mint Tablets Tablets 250mg 50-pack
by Nature's Heritage
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
Orange Betty's Fruit Chews 100mg 5-pack
by Nature's Heritage
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Healer Pain Relief Tincture 300mg
by Nature's Heritage
THC 300%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Healer Night Tincture
by Nature's Heritage
Candy
Orange Cream Tablets 250mg 50-pack
by Nature's Heritage
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Candy
Extra Strength Berry Good Things Chews 50mg
by Nature's Heritage
THC 280%
CBD 0%
Candy
Bedtime Chews 100mg 5-pack
by Nature's Heritage
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
Berry Chews 250mg 5-pack
by Nature's Heritage
THC 0%
CBD 0%
