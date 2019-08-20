Nature's
This popular cannabis concentrate contains an impressively high cannabinoid content. Shatter gets its name from the fact that its resin can be cooled into a distinctive brittle sheet. As it goes through an extra filtration process, fats, waxes and some terpenes are removed. Shatter can be enjoyed by dabbing, vaping or placing it in a blunt. Hybrid/Indica. OG Blueberry x Cookies & Cream.
Big Smooth effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
