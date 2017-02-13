Loading…
Logo for the brand Nature's

Nature's

Citrus Kush Vape

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD
About this product

If you’re looking for deliciously potent, naturally derived plant terpenes with a serious kick, this is for you! Choose from Sativa, Indica or Hybrid varieties. Batteries sold separately. Kush Descendant from Afghani Mountains. Hybrid/Indica.

Citrus Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
30% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
