Affectionately known as “the champagne of concentrates”, Live Resin is a full spectrum extract derived from freshly picked buds that are flash frozen just as they’re harvested. This process preserves the luscious, full flavor profile of the strain making it heavy on flavor and aromatics. Indica. GDP x OG Kush.
God's Gift effects
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
