Buddha Tahoe effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
