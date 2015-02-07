About this product
Kilimanjaro effects
Reported by real people like you
75 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
70% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
