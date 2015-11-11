About this product
About this strain
Power Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
91 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!