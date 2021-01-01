About this product

Our organic healing salves are a safe and effective way to administer cannabis without psychoactive effects. Topicals are often chosen by those who want the therapeutic benefits of marijuana without ingesting or getting high. Topicals are used for localized pain relief, muscle tension and inflammation. These come in plain or lavender scent (no perfumes). Do not ingest.

2 oz jar has 180 mg of THCA, 50 mg THC