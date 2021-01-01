Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Nature's Nurture

Nature's Nurture

Topical Healing Salve

Product rating:

About this product

Our organic healing salves are a safe and effective way to administer cannabis without psychoactive effects. Topicals are often chosen by those who want the therapeutic benefits of marijuana without ingesting or getting high. Topicals are used for localized pain relief, muscle tension and inflammation. These come in plain or lavender scent (no perfumes). Do not ingest.
2 oz jar has 180 mg of THCA, 50 mg THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!