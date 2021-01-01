Nature's Nurture
Topical Healing Salve
Product rating:
About this product
Our organic healing salves are a safe and effective way to administer cannabis without psychoactive effects. Topicals are often chosen by those who want the therapeutic benefits of marijuana without ingesting or getting high. Topicals are used for localized pain relief, muscle tension and inflammation. These come in plain or lavender scent (no perfumes). Do not ingest.
2 oz jar has 180 mg of THCA, 50 mg THC
2 oz jar has 180 mg of THCA, 50 mg THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!