Bright Moments
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This back-cross of Grape Stomper x Grape Stomper OG displays bright hues - including touches of gold. With intense white frost the beautiful flower formation holds hints of grape candy shrouded in strong cane sugar aroma. The experience matches the name providing relaxation, laughter, bright colors, and just enough energy to enjoy the moment. Great for any occasion that offers visual stimulation, at the end of your hike, or enjoying a picnic with those you love. Originating from Gage Green Genetics this special cut hails from their home town of Detroit, MI.
Bright Moments effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!