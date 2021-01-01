About this product

Smells of Salt, spice, wood, and herbs. Tastes of herbal tea, earth and sweetgrass.

High pain relief, uplifting, energetic, happy, and euphoric. Ranges from 16:1 to 25:1 in ratio - CBD to THC. Great for ADD and people looking to keep their energy but increase their focus. Very soothing on nerves. The chemotype kept as a clone called “Revival” is intended for seizure patients. A ‘use any time’ medical plant.