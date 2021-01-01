Loading…
Logo for the brand Nerdie Birdie

Nerdie Birdie

CBD Revival

About this product

Smells of Salt, spice, wood, and herbs. Tastes of herbal tea, earth and sweetgrass.
High pain relief, uplifting, energetic, happy, and euphoric. Ranges from 16:1 to 25:1 in ratio - CBD to THC. Great for ADD and people looking to keep their energy but increase their focus. Very soothing on nerves. The chemotype kept as a clone called “Revival” is intended for seizure patients. A ‘use any time’ medical plant.
