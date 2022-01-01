***After your purchase, an instant download link that contains the CBD Book is emailed to you.



CBD eBooks are hit or miss. We like to think this one is a hit. Think of this book as a guide to all things CBD.



CBD Essentials is an easy-to-read CBD book that addresses many of the questions and concerns people have about the CBD and hemp industry. It is written by Dale Hewett, ex Army Captain and a degree holder of a Masters of Science.



Dale shares his vast knowledge of CBD and educates the readers accordingly. Recommended by many, loved by all. With 26 pages of condensed and very educational information, you are sure to come out more knowledgeable after reading it. CBD ebooks are a great way for anyone to learn more about a subject, since they are so easy to use.



Instructions After Purchase of Any CBD Books:



Any of our CBD books are useable from the following devices:



-smart phone

-laptop computer

-desktop computer

-tablets



After checkout, you will be emailed a link. You will be able to download the CBD book directly from that link, immediately. CBD eBooks are transferrable throughout many different devices.

