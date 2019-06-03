About this product
NightBird Menthol Blend Smokes are perfect for those who enjoy smoking premium CBD hemp flower, or simply as an alternative to tobacco products. Our smokes are rolled with a Full Spectrum, high CBD strain of hemp flower only, and never with hemp stalk or plant material fillers like others. The strain, Sour Space Candy, provides a robust terpene profile containing flavors of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced with earthy tones. NightBirds contain zero tobacco... only top bud, premium hemp flower. That's all folks!
Additional attributes:
*3rd party lab tested
*Less than 0.3% THC
*Over 100 mg of CBD per hempette
*10 premium hemp rolls per pack
*Standard menthol biodegradable filters
*Unbleached hemp paper
(Not FDA approved)
About this strain
Sour Space Candy
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
24% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
NightBird Smokes
We ONLY use the lushest American grown hemp produced with modern organic farming practices.
You will NEVER find post extracted hemp (with or without residual solvents) or inferior hemp as fillers in our smokes. We have the test results to prove it.
You will NEVER find post extracted hemp (with or without residual solvents) or inferior hemp as fillers in our smokes. We have the test results to prove it.