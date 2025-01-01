We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Nirvana CBD
STRESS LESS. RELAX MORE NATURALLY.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
Edibles
Topicals
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
6 products
Gummies
CBD Gummies - 500mg
by Nirvana CBD
CBD 500%
4.9
(
23
)
Capsules
CBD + Melatonin Gel Capsules - 750mg/30 gels
by Nirvana CBD
5.0
(
4
)
Gummies
5 Pack CBD Gummies - 125mg
by Nirvana CBD
5.0
(
3
)
Capsules
CBD Gel Capsules - 750mg/30 gels
by Nirvana CBD
5.0
(
2
)
Candy
Single Pack CBD Gummy - 25mg
by Nirvana CBD
5.0
(
2
)
Capsules
CBD + Curcumin (Tumeric) Gel Capsules - 750mg/30 gels
by Nirvana CBD
5.0
(
2
)
Home
Brands
Nirvana CBD
Catalog
Edibles