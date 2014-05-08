About this product
A truly psychedelic high, if you’re looking to buy Amnesia Haze, it sends you off to a dreamland of groovy and cerebral thoughts accompanied with a zesty and robust citrus-lemon flavor and good times lie ahead.
You know those highs were you can't help but smile, even when the situation doesn’t call for it? Yeah, Amnesia Haze gives you one of those highs. She works great in a social setting where everyone is partaking in her glory. She’ll either leave your group in quiet, understanding tranquility, or you’ll all be laughing and intensely discussing every topic under the sun.
Amnesia haze is a sativa dominant strain placed first in the 2012 cannabis cup winner, It won with a high yield and high thc level. A truly beautiful and embracing cannabis strain that should be available in coffee shops and bars everywhere. She is one of the best Haze variations around.
You know those highs were you can't help but smile, even when the situation doesn’t call for it? Yeah, Amnesia Haze gives you one of those highs. She works great in a social setting where everyone is partaking in her glory. She’ll either leave your group in quiet, understanding tranquility, or you’ll all be laughing and intensely discussing every topic under the sun.
Amnesia haze is a sativa dominant strain placed first in the 2012 cannabis cup winner, It won with a high yield and high thc level. A truly beautiful and embracing cannabis strain that should be available in coffee shops and bars everywhere. She is one of the best Haze variations around.
Amnesia Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,156 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!