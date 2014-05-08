About this product

A truly psychedelic high, if you’re looking to buy Amnesia Haze, it sends you off to a dreamland of groovy and cerebral thoughts accompanied with a zesty and robust citrus-lemon flavor and good times lie ahead.



You know those highs were you can't help but smile, even when the situation doesn’t call for it? Yeah, Amnesia Haze gives you one of those highs. She works great in a social setting where everyone is partaking in her glory. She’ll either leave your group in quiet, understanding tranquility, or you’ll all be laughing and intensely discussing every topic under the sun.



Amnesia haze is a sativa dominant strain placed first in the 2012 cannabis cup winner, It won with a high yield and high thc level. A truly beautiful and embracing cannabis strain that should be available in coffee shops and bars everywhere. She is one of the best Haze variations around.