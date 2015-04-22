About this product

Master Kush is a vintage Amsterdam marijuana predominantly indica strain thru-and-thru. With a classic dank and earthy citrus blend and full-body relaxation that doesn’t make you feel overly intoxicated. She proudly honors the country hailed as the marijuana capital of the world of the resin production.



She likes playing middle of the road in a lot of aspects and it’s in the best possible ways. This master kush feminized has won many cannabis cup for the indica seed lines and is easy to grow. Besides her incredibly balanced flavors, she grows about medium in height compact plants truly for the indica lovers and gives users a classic high. One thing she’s not middle of the road with is her yield. She can get rather bushy during late veg and early flowering, and packs on a lot of weight close to harvest, so be careful to not harvest too soon.



She starts you off with a nice energetic buzz and when the time is right, her indica-dominant nature will take over and helps lull you into a wonderfully soothing sleep. Her balanced hybrid high contributes to a perfect genetic mix between her Hindu Kush and Skunk #1 parents.