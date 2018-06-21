About this product

When asked about our strains it’s easy for us to wax poetically about them. And really, who doesn’t love getting lost into a colorful array of psychedelic laced wordy description? But there was one thing in particular about Tangie that stood out to us, and it’s beautiful and doesn’t need any colorful ways to say it . . . clear headed.



It’s simple, but it’s an amazing little thing because it allows you to focus on each way the high affects you without feeling hazy. Your clear perception of each individual effect, from the electric zaps that pulsate through your legs to sparks of creativity arising in your brain, create a zen-like headspace that makes you one with the high.



It’s of course fitting that the flavor and aroma is a bright and clean tangerine, which is lovely since most other citrus strains tend to be lemony or grape. Her sweet and dank aroma combined with her strong sativa happy and euphoric high will help give you the energetic kick you need to make sure your morning starts off great.