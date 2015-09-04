Tangie Power 3.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Tangie Power is known for its strong, tangy citrus taste. The strain gives a strong cerebral and body high. It starts with an immediate euphoric boost that is uplifting, energizing but still calm.
Tangerine Power effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!