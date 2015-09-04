Loading…
Noble Farms WA

Tangie Power 3.5g

HybridTHC 17%CBD

Tangie Power is known for its strong, tangy citrus taste. The strain gives a strong cerebral and body high. It starts with an immediate euphoric boost that is uplifting, energizing but still calm.

Tangerine Power effects

70 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
