About this product
Noble Farms | Blackberry Kush | .5g | 26.10% THC | 0.03% CBD | Indica |
A pre-roll of Blackberry Kush strain, an indica strain that is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong indica body effects.
A pre-roll of Blackberry Kush strain, an indica strain that is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong indica body effects.
About this strain
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
Blackberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,459 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Noble Farms OR
We are a small, family owned, boutique craft cannabis producer located in Eagle Creek near the Clackamas river. We started growing medically under OMMP in the early 2000s. We grow indoors under laboratory type conditions where we are able to maximize the genetic potential of the plant. Don't let the word laboratory fool you. Unlike warehouse grows we use old school techniques and small plant counts to give each plant the attention she deserves!
After extensive flushing, we harvest at the peak of ripeness. We vine-ripen and then hand trim the flower in our famous "cannabis humidor". Once trimmed our flower spends at least 2 additional weeks in glass jars curing until it is delivered to your local dispensary. We believe that this time consuming process gives the flower a better visual appearance, aroma, and keeps the valuable THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids intact.
We have been featured in Oregon Leaf https://issuu.com/nwleaf/docs/feb2020-oregonleaf Pages 52-54
We are constantly pheno hunting new cultivars and consistently have genetics generally unavailable elsewhere in the state. Our newest genetics come from some of the top breeders in the world. Some of our current pheno hunts include: Strawpicanna, Corn Cob, Dubba Dosi, Glazed Berries, and Wilson Zero.
Our legacy strains are Blueberry Kush, Jack Herer. These have been with us since the OMMP days. We are partial to these because of their pleasant, fruity aroma, amazing terpene profile, smooth smoke, and wonderful experience that takes us back in time..
Our Goal: To maintain a consistent supply of boutique craft cannabis that exceeds the expectations of our customers and fans. We are working to grow a socially conscious company with happy employees, push advancements in our growing technique, and build quality long term relationships with our industry partners as well as the fans of our products.
We are grateful to have the opportunity to be involved in such an amazing and exciting time for cannabis in our state and country!
Find Out More:
www.PDXBUDS.com
Insta @NobleFarmsOR @NobleFarmsHydro
After extensive flushing, we harvest at the peak of ripeness. We vine-ripen and then hand trim the flower in our famous "cannabis humidor". Once trimmed our flower spends at least 2 additional weeks in glass jars curing until it is delivered to your local dispensary. We believe that this time consuming process gives the flower a better visual appearance, aroma, and keeps the valuable THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids intact.
We have been featured in Oregon Leaf https://issuu.com/nwleaf/docs/feb2020-oregonleaf Pages 52-54
We are constantly pheno hunting new cultivars and consistently have genetics generally unavailable elsewhere in the state. Our newest genetics come from some of the top breeders in the world. Some of our current pheno hunts include: Strawpicanna, Corn Cob, Dubba Dosi, Glazed Berries, and Wilson Zero.
Our legacy strains are Blueberry Kush, Jack Herer. These have been with us since the OMMP days. We are partial to these because of their pleasant, fruity aroma, amazing terpene profile, smooth smoke, and wonderful experience that takes us back in time..
Our Goal: To maintain a consistent supply of boutique craft cannabis that exceeds the expectations of our customers and fans. We are working to grow a socially conscious company with happy employees, push advancements in our growing technique, and build quality long term relationships with our industry partners as well as the fans of our products.
We are grateful to have the opportunity to be involved in such an amazing and exciting time for cannabis in our state and country!
Find Out More:
www.PDXBUDS.com
Insta @NobleFarmsOR @NobleFarmsHydro