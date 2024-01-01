Logo for the brand Nomad Extracts

Nomad Extracts

Follow the Compass
All categoriesConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

356 products
Product image for Chem Louis Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Chem Louis Sugar Wax 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Wedding Cake Live Resin 1g
Resin
Wedding Cake Live Resin 1g
by Nomad Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dandy Lion Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Dandy Lion Cartridge 1g
by Nomad Extracts
THC 77.2%
CBD 3.46%
Product image for Bubbarella Live Resin 1g
Resin
Bubbarella Live Resin 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Banana Buttercups Wax 1g
Wax
Banana Buttercups Wax 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Lemon Skunk Live Resin 1g
Resin
Lemon Skunk Live Resin 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Divorce Cake x Zkittles Shatter 1g
Shatter
Divorce Cake x Zkittles Shatter 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Durban Diesel Live Resin 1g
Resin
Durban Diesel Live Resin 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Platinum Cookies - Cured Batter 1g
Solvent
Platinum Cookies - Cured Batter 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Banana Punch Shatter 1g
Shatter
Banana Punch Shatter 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Dosi Doh Wax 1g
Wax
Dosi Doh Wax 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Fatso Wax 1g
Wax
Fatso Wax 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Pineapple Express Live Resin 1g
Resin
Pineapple Express Live Resin 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Gelato Cookies Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Gelato Cookies Sugar Wax 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for GSC Wax 1g
Wax
GSC Wax 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Gorilla Chem PLATINUM Live Resin 1g
Resin
Gorilla Chem PLATINUM Live Resin 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Blue Dream Shatter 1g
Shatter
Blue Dream Shatter 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Chocolope Shatter 1g
Shatter
Chocolope Shatter 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Hells Banana #9 Shatter 1g
Shatter
Hells Banana #9 Shatter 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Lemon Frazzledrip Live Batter 1g
Solvent
Lemon Frazzledrip Live Batter 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Glue Wax 1g
Wax
Glue Wax 1g
by Nomad Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Crescendo Wax 1g
Wax
Crescendo Wax 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Cash Cash OG Wax 1g
Wax
Cash Cash OG Wax 1g
by Nomad Extracts
Product image for Sherbet Creamsicle Live Resin 1g
Resin
Sherbet Creamsicle Live Resin 1g
by Nomad Extracts