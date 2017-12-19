Loading…
Logo for the brand Nomad Extracts

Nomad Extracts

Chemmy Jones Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Chemmy Jones effects

Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!